Never Give Up: Shilpa Shetty Stuns With Her Yoga Poses Ahead of International Yoga Day

From fitness DVDs to her Instagram timeline flooded with sturdy yoga poses, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast who has always endorsed the need for a healthy lifestyle in today's fast-paced world. Days before the International Yoga Day, the actress rented out some inspiration performing a few yoga postures at an event.

For the occasion, Shilpa donned a pink t-shirt with "Never give up" written over it and paired it up with floral print yoga pants. While she kept her makeup minimum, she chose to tie her hair neatly in a half bun. her pictures from the event made way to the Internet and became viral in an instant. Take a look:

Earlier talking about Yoga she said, "Yoga has changed my life. I have never planned my life. I just go with the flow. My relation with yoga is on a whole different level. It's very spiritual. If you want to change your lifestyle with yoga, then it should be kept away from politics."

On the work front, Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 1993's Baazigar. She then went on to work in hit films like Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, Gambler and Dhadkan. She has made special appearances in movies like Om Shanti Om and Dostana, and went to be part of several reality TV shows.

