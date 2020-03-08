Never Had a Dream of Becoming an Actress in the First Place, Says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Thappad has brought a lot of acclaim in the actor's direction. The Anubhav Sinha directorial saw Taapsee giving a strong performance as Amrita, a woman who walks out of her marriage after her husband slaps her. Taapsee is also known for her smart script-sense and she seldom does a bad film. However, according to her, she never wanted to become an actress.

In an interview with Times of India, Taapsee explained, “I never cherished or even had a dream of becoming an actress in the first place. I never had that moment where I looked into the mirror and said, ‘Main Madhuri Dixit banna chahti hoon’. I was brought up in a middle-class family where everything was about academics. I used to play a lot of sports. The film world didn’t feature anywhere in my life because parents did not watch a lot of films. I was never taken to watch a cinema during my school time. I only saw Chota Chetan as it was part of my holiday homework.”

“It was after schooling days that I started visiting theatres to watch films. We used to go out with friends to watch films. By that time, I had already formed a mindset where I will be doing my engineering then MBA and be a marketing professional. I genuinely enjoyed studying. Also because I always thought I cannot pretend. Whatever is there on my mind was on my face. I could never even lie because my parents would see my face and figure out I was lying,” she further added.

Taapsee also said that she does not only act for fame or to pay the bills. The actor revealed that an audience spending their hard-earned money for her work is a high for her.

Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dilruba opposite Vikrant Massey, sports Drama Rashmi Rocket and Run Lola Run remake Looop Lapeta, with Tahir Raj Bhasin. She is also playing Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu.

