Never Have I Ever Season 2 Cast Answers Fun Questions from Fans Around the World

The cast and creators of Never Have I Ever Season 2 came together to host a fan-focused trailer event on Saturday. Featuring Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and Megan Suri, the event involved games, a fan Q and A session, and teaser clips, all leading up to the debut of season 2 trailer. In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. While she is trying to figure out how she is going to manage two secret relationships, a girl named Aneesa, who Devi describes as an “Indian girl who’s prettier and cooler," transfers to her high school.

During the event, the fans around the world got to interact with their favourite characters from the show and we have rounded up the best for you from their fun conversation:

1. What is a piece of advice you would tell your high school self?

Mindy Kaling: Mine would be that your high school crush is going to become a fat loser so don’t spend any time on them.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: I’d tell myself to not try and get A+ all the time. You will still get the degree and it’ll be alright.

2. What were your first impressions when you met the cast for the first time?

Megan Suri: I had a little bit of a different experience because it was during COVID. So, I didn’t really get to hug these guys. But I did run into Maitreyi right out of my first fittings and I was star-struck. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m a huge fan,’ and Maitreyi said, ‘Bro, call me dude. I’m normal. Don’t make it weird.’

Ramona Young: When I met Maitreyi for the first time, she was wearing shorts and she came up to me and said, ‘Hi, I’m really hyper but I’m usually not like this. I’m just really excited to be here. Okay, see you. Talk to you later. I’m actually really cool.’

Lee Rodriguez: I remember Maitreyi and I had a moment where I was like, ‘I’m kind of introverted,’ and she said, ‘Oh, I’m an extrovert. I usually gravitate towards introverts.’

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: I remember meeting every single one of you guys and I was just so excited. One of my first bonding moments with Megan was while we were filming season 2. I just remember going to her and saying, ‘I’m so happy there’s another dark-skinned South Asian girl with me here.’

3. What’s the most interesting change in your character for you?

Poorna Jagannathan: What’s the most interesting change for me is I think that Nalini meets someone and there’s a kind of opportunity for love in her life all of a sudden.

Richa Moorjani: I think the thing I’m most excited about Kamala is that in the new season, she really finally starts to stand up for herself or learn how to stand up for herself and to channel her inner Devi.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: Kamala’s storyline is so relatable this season. It’s just so honest and speaks to a lot of people. Coming back to Devi, I really don’t want to give any spoiler but Devi is growing. My relationship with Devi last season was definitely like ‘that messy best friend’ that has now evolved into like a young sister that I never had and I’m really proud of her. She’s still a mess but it’s going to be great.

4. Is there any funny behind-the-scene moment you can share with us?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: Whenever Darren has to look sweaty he is actually not that sweaty and gross to be precise. He is actually just dripping in water and it’s absolutely freezing cold and I genuinely feel really bad that he has to be totally frozen but a little part of me finds it a little funny.

With Jaren, no matter how funny or intimate the scene may be, especially in season one, there was someone who’d always come by around cookies. Every day after lunch, Jarren and I knew that this is ‘cookie time’ so who’s going to go and be the one to sneak out and bring cookies for both of us. It doesn’t matter if one of us is busy or both of us are busy, those cookies are there. It doesn’t matter whether we have to do a big kiss scene, we are eating those cookies then and there.

