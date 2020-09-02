'Never Imagined I Would Be a Mother of Three,' Says Teejay Sidhu

Actress Teejay Sidhu, who is expecting her third child with actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media and shared a picture with her twin girls Bella and Vienna. She penned a heartwarming note welcoming her unborn child and said that even though she always thought her family would be of four people, she believed there is a higher purpose behind her pregnancy.

In the picture the family can be seen in coordinated ourfits. The twins can be seen wearing T-shirts with 'Big sister' written on them. Teejay wrote, "I always thought it would just be the four of us. Never imagined I'd be a #mother of three! :) Maybe a soul sees us from the other side and says, 'I want to be part of this family.' Maybe God tells that soul, 'I choose this family for you.' Maybe we have something to teach the new life.. maybe the new life has something to teach us? We don't have answers but there is some higher purpose, so we embrace these new changes. God knows what He is doing, and we trust in Him completely."

Teejay and Karanvir announced their third pregnancy on the latter's birthday. The two recently collaborated on Karanvir's directorial debut Bhanwar.