'Never Imagined Journey Would be So Great': Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Finalist Pavni Reddy

Actor Pavani Reddy, one of the five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, couldn’t win the trophy but managed to impress the audience. Her rumoured link-up with Abhinay on the show was also a matter of much discussion.

Pavani recently did an Instagram live and thanked her fans for being constantly behind her. The actor was seen expressing her love for the overwhelming support she received from her fans while she was in the Bigg Boss house.

“My first live after Big Boss,” read the caption to the live video, which has garnered more than 3.5 lakh views in just two days.

Addressing her fans, Pavni said that she had never imagined her journey would be so amazing.

Pavni Reddy IG LIVE SESSION LINK:

The actor was also seen answering the questions asked by the fans. She also opened up on leaving for her home in Hyderabad immediately after the show. Pavni said that she was not feeling well and she needed a break for a few days.

On January 20, Pavni tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared this news on her Instagram account, saying that she had isolated herself at home. The actress also said that she is in regular touch with her doctor and will be back soon.

Pavni captioned the post as, “Can’t wait to be back.”

Pavni Reddy is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu serials and films. She got recognition after she appeared in the Tamil TV show Chinna Thambi.

