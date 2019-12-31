Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Nakuul Mehta Reveals He Kissed His Best Friend in Real Life

Indian television heartthrob Nakuul Mehta is coming up with a new love story, titled Never Kiss Your Best Friend. A ZEE5 Original, the 10-episode web series follows the story of two best friends, grappling with their complicated feelings for each other.

The web series, also starring Qaidi Band actress Anya Singh, plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight in both their lives and their adulthood when they seem to have met after years of separation.

At the launch of the show in Mumbai, Nakuul, who is married to his childhood sweetheart, singer Jankee Parekh, was asked whether he kissed his best friend in real life ever.

Nakuul seemed hesitant to answer, but finally, he confessed to the deed.

He said, "Yes, I have," before adding, "I did kiss my best friend and now I'm married to her."

Nakuul, who has previously worked on popular shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz, said he's excited to be a part of Never Kiss Your Best Friend as it gave him an opportunity to play a more realistic character.

"It was a wonderful experience. I've done a fair bit of television in the past seven years. In Ishqbaaaz, I played a larger-than-life character and it was so beautiful that in Never Kiss Your Best Friend, I could come back and play a normal guy who has millennial issues. These are very real and relatable things. I was really looking forward to doing something which is relatable and the country will identify with. When you cross 20, you grapple with these issues. So, I really enjoyed playing a regular kid who has problems which everyone has," Nakuul said.

Reflecting on a year, in which he was everywhere, from television to web space and theatre, the actor said, "It was a great year. Ishqbaaaz completed 750 episodes which I thought was quite an achievement for the entire team. I ended up doing a lot of different things this time -- from hosting a cricket web show to doing theatre. So, the year has been a mixed bag because I feel the climate of the country can be far better and I'm hoping that there'll be peace and harmony."

