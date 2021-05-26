'We've Never Met': Mission Impossible 7 Director Busts Rumours of Prabhas Featuring in the Film

The internet has been abuzz with claims that Prabhas is in the upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7 with international star and franchise face Tom Cruise. However, turns out, it is just a false rumour.

Director of the next two MI films, Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed that he has never met Prabhas let alone cast him in his upcoming action film. Responding to a fan query on whether Prabhas is actually in the film, McQuarrie said, “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet."

While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met.Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

Earlier, a viral post made claims on social media that Prabhas is on-board MI 7 to play an “important role". Although there was no confirmation from the actor or the film’s team until now. The post also claimed that McQuarrie confirmed that Prabhas has been roped in for the film. It further went on to claim that Prabhas met the MI 7 team while he was shooting in Italy for his upcoming pan-India film Radhe Shyam. However, it is all fake.

The next MI film with Tom Cruise is set for release in May 2022.

