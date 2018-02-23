English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Never Mind His Political Agenda, Here Is Rajinikanth's Next Film
While details are scarce, the very idea of a new Rajinikanth film is breaking the internet.
File photo of Rajnikanth. Image: Yogen Shah
While superstar Rajinikanth's potential political career continues to make headlines, the actor is not neglecting his original calling. Sun TV announced on Twitter that the veteran actor will be starring in an upcoming, as yet untitled, film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who previously helmed projects like Jigdarthanda, Iraiv and Mercury (the last starring Prahu Deva).

Check out the tweet below:


.@SunTV is happy to announce #Superstar’s next colossal production with @SunPictures.#SuperstarwithSunPictures @superstarrajini @karthiksubbaraj pic.twitter.com/wD5uPCWT0Z— Sun TV (@SunTV) February 23, 2018
