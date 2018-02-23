Never Mind His Political Agenda, Here Is Rajinikanth's Next Film

While superstar Rajinikanth's potential political career continues to make headlines, the actor is not neglecting his original calling. Sun TV announced on Twitter that the veteran actor will be starring in an upcoming, as yet untitled, film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who previously helmed projects like Jigdarthanda, Iraiv and Mercury (the last starring Prahu Deva).While details are scarce, the very idea of a new Rajinikanth film is breaking the internet.Check out the tweet below: