Never Shared Close Bond With Saumya Tandon or Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Co-stars, Says Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name with her role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has opened up about her former co-actor Saumya Tandon quitting the popular television comedy show.

Shilpa had walked out of the show back in 2016. Recently, Saumya Tandon said goodbye to her role of Anita aka the Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as she exited the show. Shilpa Shinde revealed that she hadn’t really bonded well with either Saumya Tandon or any of her other co-stars on the show, except Asif Sheikh.

While speaking to Times Of India, Shilpa Shinde reacted to the news of Saumya Tandon quitting the show and said that when an artiste decides to quit any show, it depends on various circumstances.

“I never had any close bond with Saumya, in fact, I didn’t bond well with my co-actors in the show, except that it was different in case of Asifji (Asif Sheikh) with whom I had shared a great camaraderie. I was quite close to him and shared a great bond. Although now I am not in touch with him,” said Shilpa Shinde.

Shilpa Shinde is making a comeback on the TV screen with the show Gangs of Filmistan, along with Sunil Grover. She said that she was at home for the last two years and so the lockdown did not affect her. “I was one happy soul taking a break from work,” she said.