Never Thought I Would be Called a Superstar, Says Rajinikanth

In a career spanning over four decades, Rajnikanth has played a variety of characters throughout his time in Bollywood, but he is still as much the same as an actor he was when he started out.

During the trailer launch of his next film Darbar, the veteran actor said, "Frankly, I don’t think I have evolved. Maybe, I used to be shy and nervous when I started, but otherwise, I think it all depends on the director. I am a director’s actor. Acting is about reacting to given situations. More than that, I don’t think I have changed."

When asked how the tag of ‘Superstar’ got attached to him, the actor reminisced about the incident which happened in the 80s.

“It was forty years ago. I think in the early 80s when I saw one of my films, not at its premiere, but in a theater. When the credits rolled, it read ‘Superstar Rajinikanth’. I immediately called the producer and asked him how he can put it up like that, without even asking me. I was embarrassed. I never thought I would be called a superstar. I feel that way even now. I don’t know why they call me Superstar,” he said.

In Darbar, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be pitted against Rajinikanth. He plays Nawab, a corporate giant, who will take on Thalaivar's Aadhithya Arunachalam, the commissioner of Mumbai Police.

“Suniel was coming in front of the camera after four years. His father was unwell, and Suniel gave up everything to take care of his father. We have a one to one fight sequence at the end of the film, and you will see how Suniel is so impeccable. He is smooth in front of the camera,” Rajinikanth said.

Talking about working with Rajinikanth, Suniel said, "When Rajinikanth would come on the sets, it felt like someone was coming from Zen space. But the moment he gets into the outfit and puts the makeup on for his role, and suddenly the superstar arises, which most certainly he is. For the first time in my life, I have seen that facet of a human being who is such a saint and an ace actor. I took so many lessons from him. I think the only one role Rajinikanth now can play in future is his own biopic, where he can play from a child and that person he is today."

