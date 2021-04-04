movies

Never Thought I'd Act with Amitabh Bachchan so Early in My Career: Rashmika Mandanna

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye is Rashmika Mandanna's second Bollywood film, after the upcoming Mission Majnu.

Bollywood newcomer Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with veteran Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye. Rashmika says she never imagined she would get a chance to work with the Bollywood icon so soon in her career. Goodbye is Rashmika’s second Bollywood film, after the upcoming Mission Majnu.

“I’m truly grateful to be working with Mr Bachchan, and never did I think that I’d be sharing the screen space with sir so early on in my career. I am totally looking forward for the shoot to start off with him and to make as many memories as possible and have fun. I am sure to learn a lot from him," she says.

The actress adds that she is nervous as well as excited.

“I am truly, nervously excited to start working with sir on the sets of Goodbye. This is an opportunity I wouldn’t miss for the world and I’ll make the most out of it," she says.

Rashmika has worked in Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade in the past. In Mission Majnu, she has been cast alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

first published:April 03, 2021, 17:28 IST