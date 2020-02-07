Never Thought I'd Become an Actor, Says Manushi Chhillar As She Shoots First Song of Her Career

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' biggest historical drama Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan.

The YRF big-budget entertainer features Akshay Kumar as king Prithviraj, while Manushi plays the role of Sanyogita, the love of the king’s life. She just wrapped filming the first ever song sequence of her career.

Talking about her experience shooting it, Manushi said, “I loved the experience of shooting my first ever song and it will be forever memorable. It was a huge learning experience for me to go through the drill of preparing, rehearsing and shooting my first song."

Manushi said that she was overwhelmed when started shooting the big budget song which would be a visual spectacle.

“I was definitely overwhelmed since it was the first time I was doing this and it’s a big song but as a person I do like to keep my eye on the prize and I think the shoot went off well. I hope the effort that I have put in for the song will be appreciated by audiences,” she says.

“It was a grueling, intense shooting schedule and after shooting this song I felt really happy. I never thought I would become an actor so I’m really enjoying the process of exploring all the aspects of being an Indian film heroine and learning so much in the process,” she added.

Prithviraj is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on Diwali 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.