'Never Thought of it': Nammane Yuvarani Fame Apoorva Shri on 2nd Marriage

Apoorva Shri is a popular face of the Kannada television industry. She came into the limelight after playing the role of Anu Amma in the serial Gowri Purada Gayyaligalu. People loved her bold and feisty attitude in the show. But apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress also made headlines because of her personal life. Apoorva is a single parent of a daughter. Both in reel and real life, she is a doting mother. Recently, the actress shared her thoughts regarding a second marriage. Apoorva said, “My daughter is my world, I have not thought of a second marriage ever."

Apoorva’s husband left her when her daughter was young. She has not taken any help from her in-laws or her own family and has raised her daughter all on her own.

The actress was recently seen as a contestant in the show Super Queen, which aired on Zee Kannada. In the Super Mom round, her daughter asked her some questions and the answers grabbed everyone’s attention.

Her daughter Rajvi asked if Apoorva ever felt that it would be better if she was a boy. The actress said, not even one percent. “I had prayed to god that my first child should be a girl,” said Apoorva.

Then her daughter asked why she never thought of getting married again. Answering this, she said, “I saw a lot of problems. I could not even think about marriage again. Marriage is a responsibility. So, I did not ever think of a second marriage.”

Concluding the round, her daughter asked if her mom ever thought of giving up acting. Hearing this Apoorva said, “No way.” She further said that she still wants to do a variety of roles.

Apoorva is currently seen in the Kannada language soap opera, Jothe Jotheyali. This series is the official remake of the Marathi series Tula Pahate Re. It features Aniruddha Jatkar and Megha Shetty in the lead roles, is broadcasted on Zee Kannada and is also digitally available on ZEE 5.

