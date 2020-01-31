Take the pledge to vote

Never Thought Would Last for 20 Years as an Actor, Says Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia made her acting debut as a child artist in a Malayalam film named Minnaram, which released in 1994.

IANS

January 31, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
Actress Neha Dhupia, who has appeared in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Malayalam films over the past two decades, has said that she never thought she would last in the film and entertainment industry for so long.

Neha, who is currently shooting for the MTV reality show Roadies, said: "I have completed two decades not in Bollywood but in front of the camera. It feels amazing and when I started, I didn't think that I was going to last this long but I am glad I did."

Neha Dhupia made her acting debut as a child artist in a Malayalam film named Minnaram, which released in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut as heroine opposite Ajay Devgn in Qayamat: City Under Threat, and went onto work in films such as Julie, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among others.

Neha's Bollywood career was preceded by her winning the Femina Miss India pageant in 2002, where she was crowned as Miss Universe India 2002. She was subsequently sent to the Miss Universe 2002 pageant in Puerto Rico where she finished in the top 10.

She has also featured in television shows like MTV Roadies, Chhote Miyan Dhakkad, Nautanki: The Comedy Theatre, BFFs With Vogue and No Filter Neha.

Neha was interacting with the media at TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Con Mumbai 2020 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Asked is she is planning to produce or direct a show, she said: "I am producing my own content called No Filter Neha (an audio chat show on Saavn). It's my own show but apart from that, I don't have anything on my mind right now."

Talking about her upcoming projects, Neha said: "I am currently shooting for Roadies and I am excited about it."

Talking about her recent conversation with Ma Anand Sheela, Neha said: "It's called a fireside chat. I am excited about it because TiE gave me this opportunity. I feel that the profession we are in, every day there is a new opportunity that you get, you are always flung by surprises every time the phone rings. Usually, you are aware about what you want to say but Ma Anand Sheela is a woman with very powerful words, and I feel like I need to be prepared, but I don't know if I am or not."

Ma Anand Sheela, born in India, as Sheela Ambalal Patel is an Indian-born American–Swiss convicted criminal and former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement, also known as Osho movement.

