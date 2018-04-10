English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
Fellow comedian and Kapil's long-time rival Krushna Abhishek has shown his sympathies toward the deteriorating image of the comedian.
A file photo.
Kapil Sharma has been in the news after an underwhelming comeback on television with Family Time with Kapil and later for posting abusive tweets on his account. The comedian also abused a journalist on the phone and recording was made public by the latter, drawing more criticism over Kapil's behavior.
His friend and Firangi director Rajiev Dhingra, who was also associated with Comedy Nights With Kapil claims that Preeti Simoes (Creative Director on Comedy Nights... and The Kapil Sharma Show) and her sister Neeti are responsible for his plight. Interestingly, Preeti and Kapil dated for a while before the comedian got engaged to Ginni. In an interview given to Mumbai Mirror, Dhingra was quoted saying, "Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him.(sic.)"
Now, fellow comedian and Kapil's long-time rival Krushna Abhishek has shown his sympathies toward the deteriorating image of the comedian. "Contrary to what his friends and family believe, there is no malice from my side. I will pray that he is out of this situation soon." he told the tabloid. He also defended Preeti saying, "I’ve worked with Preeti in The Drama Company but not once has she spoken ill of Kapil. I know both of them well and sometimes I would want to include Kapil in my jokes but Preeti stopped me."
Krushna also blamed the failure of Kapil's home production Firangi for his state right now. "His film didn’t work, he’s lost a lot of money plus his show Family Time with Kapil didn’t work. I never took his side before but I’m feeling bad for him now with the way everyone is pouncing on him. People should just forgive him and let him be. Yes, he consumes alcohol, but he isn’t into drugs. He should just stop tweeting. And it’s wrong to harass and write negatively about a guy who is dealing with depression. Kapil isn’t a bad guy and all of us love him." he added.
Upasana Singh, popular for playing 'bua' in The Kapil Sharma Show noted, "Kapil has been mentally disturbed for a while now and has other health issues. In such a condition people make mistakes. I feel bad for him, I have worked closely with both Preeti and him and have never heard him abuse anyone. If Kapil was such a bad person would the stars come on his show? He always behaves respectfully with me so I’m shocked by the language in the (phone) recording."
"Yes, he drinks but that isn’t an excuse for such behaviour." she further added.
Well, the misery doesn't seem to end for the once loved comedian and while his fans pray for his better mental health, his eccentric behavior has certainly brought his future in television at risk.
Also Watch
His friend and Firangi director Rajiev Dhingra, who was also associated with Comedy Nights With Kapil claims that Preeti Simoes (Creative Director on Comedy Nights... and The Kapil Sharma Show) and her sister Neeti are responsible for his plight. Interestingly, Preeti and Kapil dated for a while before the comedian got engaged to Ginni. In an interview given to Mumbai Mirror, Dhingra was quoted saying, "Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him.(sic.)"
Now, fellow comedian and Kapil's long-time rival Krushna Abhishek has shown his sympathies toward the deteriorating image of the comedian. "Contrary to what his friends and family believe, there is no malice from my side. I will pray that he is out of this situation soon." he told the tabloid. He also defended Preeti saying, "I’ve worked with Preeti in The Drama Company but not once has she spoken ill of Kapil. I know both of them well and sometimes I would want to include Kapil in my jokes but Preeti stopped me."
Krushna also blamed the failure of Kapil's home production Firangi for his state right now. "His film didn’t work, he’s lost a lot of money plus his show Family Time with Kapil didn’t work. I never took his side before but I’m feeling bad for him now with the way everyone is pouncing on him. People should just forgive him and let him be. Yes, he consumes alcohol, but he isn’t into drugs. He should just stop tweeting. And it’s wrong to harass and write negatively about a guy who is dealing with depression. Kapil isn’t a bad guy and all of us love him." he added.
Upasana Singh, popular for playing 'bua' in The Kapil Sharma Show noted, "Kapil has been mentally disturbed for a while now and has other health issues. In such a condition people make mistakes. I feel bad for him, I have worked closely with both Preeti and him and have never heard him abuse anyone. If Kapil was such a bad person would the stars come on his show? He always behaves respectfully with me so I’m shocked by the language in the (phone) recording."
"Yes, he drinks but that isn’t an excuse for such behaviour." she further added.
Well, the misery doesn't seem to end for the once loved comedian and while his fans pray for his better mental health, his eccentric behavior has certainly brought his future in television at risk.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
- World's Hottest Chilli Pepper Gives Man 'Thunderclap' Headaches