GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy

Fellow comedian and Kapil's long-time rival Krushna Abhishek has shown his sympathies toward the deteriorating image of the comedian.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
A file photo.
Kapil Sharma has been in the news after an underwhelming comeback on television with Family Time with Kapil and later for posting abusive tweets on his account. The comedian also abused a journalist on the phone and recording was made public by the latter, drawing more criticism over Kapil's behavior.

His friend and Firangi director Rajiev Dhingra, who was also associated with Comedy Nights With Kapil claims that Preeti Simoes (Creative Director on Comedy Nights... and The Kapil Sharma Show) and her sister Neeti are responsible for his plight. Interestingly, Preeti and Kapil dated for a while before the comedian got engaged to Ginni. In an interview given to Mumbai Mirror, Dhingra was quoted saying, "Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him.(sic.)"

Now, fellow comedian and Kapil's long-time rival Krushna Abhishek has shown his sympathies toward the deteriorating image of the comedian. "Contrary to what his friends and family believe, there is no malice from my side. I will pray that he is out of this situation soon." he told the tabloid. He also defended Preeti saying, "I’ve worked with Preeti in The Drama Company but not once has she spoken ill of Kapil. I know both of them well and sometimes I would want to include Kapil in my jokes but Preeti stopped me."

Krushna also blamed the failure of Kapil's home production Firangi for his state right now. "His film didn’t work, he’s lost a lot of money plus his show Family Time with Kapil didn’t work. I never took his side before but I’m feeling bad for him now with the way everyone is pouncing on him. People should just forgive him and let him be. Yes, he consumes alcohol, but he isn’t into drugs. He should just stop tweeting. And it’s wrong to harass and write negatively about a guy who is dealing with depression. Kapil isn’t a bad guy and all of us love him." he added.

Upasana Singh, popular for playing 'bua' in The Kapil Sharma Show noted, "Kapil has been mentally disturbed for a while now and has other health issues. In such a condition people make mistakes. I feel bad for him, I have worked closely with both Preeti and him and have never heard him abuse anyone. If Kapil was such a bad person would the stars come on his show? He always behaves respectfully with me so I’m shocked by the language in the (phone) recording."

"Yes, he drinks but that isn’t an excuse for such behaviour." she further added.

Well, the misery doesn't seem to end for the once loved comedian and while his fans pray for his better mental health, his eccentric behavior has certainly brought his future in television at risk.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sameeksha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You