Never Took Sides with Kapil Sharma or Sunil Grover: Sugandha Mishra

Comedian-singer Sugandha Mishra, who is currently part of Gangs Of Filmistan with Sunil Grover, said in a recent interview that she has never taken sides between Kapil Sharma or Sunil.

In an interview with Times Of India, Sugandha said, “I did not get any offer from Kapil Sharma and his team after Sunil Grover and he parted ways. I’ve worked with Sunil after that. Kapil is my senior from college days and I respect him a lot. I have met him at social gatherings and we are cordial with each other. I have never taken sides — be it Kapil or Sunil and I will be happy to work with both of them.”

Sugandha had earlier appeared in various episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show as a comedian around 2016. Post Sunil parted ways with the comedy show, she also did not appear on the show. Meanwhile, she will soon be seen hosting the reality show Taare Zameen Par.

However, Sugandha is now seen in Gangs Of Filmistan with Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri. Shilpa Shinde was also part of the comedy show, but left the show over creative differences with the makers. The show airs on Star Bharat.