Never Wanted to Act in Films: Malaika Arora Talks About Her First Love

Malaika Arora has become the talk of the town. Be it her public appearances or relationship rumours, the actress is constantly in the headlines.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
Never Wanted to Act in Films: Malaika Arora Talks About Her First Love
Malaika Arora at the 'Miss Diva 2017' finale event in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Malaika Arora has become the talk of the town. Be it her public appearances or relationship rumours, the actress is constantly in the headlines.

In a recent interview with DNA, the actress opened up about her career choices and named her first love. On being a regular face on TV, she said that television is her first love. "Television is my first love. Majority of the reality shows I have done have been dance-based, which is directly connected to me," said Malaika.

"I’ve been part of the business for quite long, so it’s easy. The only other show (India's Next Top Model) is IGT (India's Got Talent), which is a unique space for me because that’s got talent from all over. These shows give me that space to tackle and play around, as opposed to doing the same run-of-the-mill things. I’m glad I have a bouquet of shows," she added.

Continuing further she said, "I never wanted to act in films. For me, movies weren’t a choice at all. I loved dancing, hence I loved doing the songs."

On the personal front, Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2016 after being married for 18 years. Together they have a 16 year old son named Arhaan.

Soon after the divorce, the social media was abuzz with reports of Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor. Reports are also doing rounds that marriage is on the cards for the rumoured couple in the coming time. Recently, Pinkvilla stated that the two are planning to "tie the knot in April 2019."
