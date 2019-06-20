Never Wanted to Talk About My Relationship But Couldn't Have Dodged the Bullet Every Time, Says Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif says that while the heartbreak was one of the toughest phases in her life, it helped her evolve as a person, adding that she and Ranbir Kapoor still have respect for each other.
Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif
From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has been linked with multiple actors during her career, but the actress has never confirmed any of the relationships. Despite being questioned multiple times, the actress chose not to address the rumours. But recently, she opened up about her relationship with Ranbir, during the promotions of Bharat.
It's been about three years since it was reported that the two had parted ways, and she has been often asked questions about her former flame. While she has maintained a dignified stance about the break-up, in a recent interview with Midday, Katrina said that she chose to finally answer those questions as she understood the demands of stardom.
"If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn't have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We (Kapoor and her) still have respect for each other, and that will not change," she said.
Katrina added that while the heartbreak was one of the toughest phases in her life, it helped her evolve as a person. One of her sisters was also going through the same phase, which made the Zero actress realise that since her life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised. "But at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading," she said.
Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, the actress had talked at length about how she has come to assess her breakup with Ranbir and how the past few years alone have helped her find herself. "I now see it (the breakup) as a blessing because I was able to recognise my patterns, thought processes and things that I had been so sure of my whole life. I could see them from a whole different perspective."
Read: Katrina Kaif on Breakup with Ranbir Kapoor: I Now See It as a Blessing
