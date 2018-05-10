English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Never Went to Gym In Younger Days: Dharmendra
Dharmendra, who is fondly called the 'action king' and 'He-Man' in Bollywood, says instead of working out in the gym, he used to go to the fields in his younger days.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is fondly called the "action king" and "He-Man" in Bollywood, says instead of working out in the gym, he used to go to the fields in his younger days.
On the secret behind his fitness level, the octogenarian said: "In my younger days, I never went to the gym. My field was my gym. I would plough the field and draw water from the well. That type of workout was the best workout and that definitely keeps a person fit."
The Sholay star will be seen in an upcoming episode of Colors' Entertainment ki Raat@9.
