Never Went to Gym In Younger Days: Dharmendra

Dharmendra, who is fondly called the 'action king' and 'He-Man' in Bollywood, says instead of working out in the gym, he used to go to the fields in his younger days.

IANS

Updated:May 10, 2018, 4:37 PM IST
Never Went to Gym In Younger Days: Dharmendra
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is fondly called the "action king" and "He-Man" in Bollywood, says instead of working out in the gym, he used to go to the fields in his younger days.

On the secret behind his fitness level, the octogenarian said: "In my younger days, I never went to the gym. My field was my gym. I would plough the field and draw water from the well. That type of workout was the best workout and that definitely keeps a person fit."

The Sholay star will be seen in an upcoming episode of Colors' Entertainment ki Raat@9.

