New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
Bollywood's 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Monday gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse of the high-octane and "unadulterated" action to expect from Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi".
Bollywood's 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Monday gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse of the high-octane and "unadulterated" action to expect from Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi".
Bollywood's 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Monday gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse of the high-octane and "unadulterated" action to expect from Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi".
"From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in 'Sooryavanshi' will tell you'll why it still fires up my core," Akshay tweeted on Monday.
From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you’ll why it still fires up my core 🔥#RohitShetty @karanjohar #KatrinaKaif @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt @dharmamovies #CapeofGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/6UkGA7ivPL— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 1, 2019
This post was accompanied by a video in which Akshay features in car and bike chases as well as a death-defying stunt in which he is seen hanging from a helicopter, while Shetty directs him.
"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film "Simmba".
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, tweeted: "Behind the scenes of India's very own cinematic universe. Oh... and trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That's what happens when Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar get together."
Just last month, the release date of "Sooryavanshi" was advanced to March 27, 2020, to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's "Inshallah" at the box office.
The change in the release date did not go down well with a section of social media users.
Taking a dig at it in his own way, Shetty wrote on Instagram on Monday: "Kab aa rahe hain yeh important nahi hai... Kaise aa rahe hain woh dekho (It's not important when we are coming, see how we are coming). Akshay Kumar in and as Sooryavanshi. Raw, real and rugged."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s