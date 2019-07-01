New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form

Bollywood's 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Monday gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse of the high-octane and "unadulterated" action to expect from Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi".

"From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in 'Sooryavanshi' will tell you'll why it still fires up my core," Akshay tweeted on Monday.

This post was accompanied by a video in which Akshay features in car and bike chases as well as a death-defying stunt in which he is seen hanging from a helicopter, while Shetty directs him.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film "Simmba".

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, tweeted: "Behind the scenes of India's very own cinematic universe. Oh... and trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That's what happens when Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar get together."

Just last month, the release date of "Sooryavanshi" was advanced to March 27, 2020, to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's "Inshallah" at the box office.

The change in the release date did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Taking a dig at it in his own way, Shetty wrote on Instagram on Monday: "Kab aa rahe hain yeh important nahi hai... Kaise aa rahe hain woh dekho (It's not important when we are coming, see how we are coming). Akshay Kumar in and as Sooryavanshi. Raw, real and rugged."

Follow @News18Movies for more