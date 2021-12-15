‘New Addition to Family’: Britney Spears Hints at Having Another Baby

Britney Spears has sparked rumors about adding a new member to her family. The American singer posted an Instagram Reel in which she could be seen pretending to cradle and feed a baby. The 40-year-old pop star, who already has two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shared the video tagging her fiancé Sam Asghari on Wednesday. “New addition to the family, guess if it’s a boy or a girl … thank you again baby @samasghari,” she captioned her post.

In the video, which garnered nearly 7 lakh likes since being posted, Britney stood facing a Christmas tree with her back at the camera while pretending to hold a baby in her arms and feeding it with a bottle. With just her back visible in the video, the singer still looked stunning wearing a tight pink mini dress.

Sam Asghari expressed his surprise in the comments by dropping several ‘astonished face’ emojis.

This isn’t the first time the singer expressed her wish to have another baby. Earlier, she had taken to her Instagram handle to share a post of a pair of baby feet beside adult feet, and said that she is thinking of having another baby. “I wonder if this one is girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure,” Britney further wrote.

Her fiancé Sam Asghari in an interview back in March had also said that he would love to be a young dad and is willing to take his relationship to the next step.

Earlier in November this year, a Los Angeles judge had ended the conservatorship of the pop star who had her life controlled by her father Jamie Spears for nearly 14 years. Britney has been vocal in the past against her conservatorship which also required the star to have an IUD in her body due to which she could not have more children.

