LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

New Avengers: Endgame Posters Confirm Valkyrie's Presence in the Film

After Valkyrie debuted in 'Thor: Ragnarok', her future in the MCU was uncertain as she was missing from 'Avengers: Infinity War' and trailers of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Avengers: Endgame Posters Confirm Valkyrie's Presence in the Film
After Valkyrie debuted in 'Thor: Ragnarok', her future in the MCU was uncertain as she was missing from 'Avengers: Infinity War' and trailers of 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Loading...
Marvel Studios are going all guns blazing to promote their upcoming Avengers: Endgame that will release on April 26, also marking the culmination of The Infinity Saga. In the lead up to the film's release, on Tuesday, the makers unveiled 32 character posters for the new film, featuring the entire cast of the Marvel superhero franchise, ones that are assumed to be dead and otherwise. However, in a welcome surprise, the poster release has confirmed Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie’s involvement in the film.

Valkyrie debuted in Thor: Ragnarok and became an instant hit among the cinegoers. But with no sequel announced for the Thor franchise, her fate in the superhero film universe was left certain. Valkyrie was even entirely absent from Avengers: Infinity War and many fans were left wondering if and when Thompson would re-emerge in the MCU.

The uncertainty surrounding her role reprisal was further fueled by the fact that Valkyrie did not feature in any trailer or TV spots, which seemed carefully cut to keep all things secret. Moreover, her name was missing from the official posters as well.

But the new poster release has confirmed Tessa's character’s involvement in Avengers: Endgame, for the first time. Her poster was also revealed in colour, as opposed to the ones who are believed-to-be dead and are kept in a tint of monochrome. Tessa shared her character poster in an Instagram post and wrote, "One Month. #AvengersEndgame."

View this post on Instagram

One Month. #AvengersEndgame

A post shared by Tessa Thompson (@tessamaethompson) on



With Captain Marvel and Valkyrie joining their line-up, do Avengers stand a chance against Thanos? Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame will hit the screens on April 26 globally.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram