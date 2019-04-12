New 'Avengers Endgame' Teaser Shows Superheroes Will Split Up into Teams to Fight Thanos

The anticipation for Avengers: Endgame just increased by a gazillion as Marvel Studios has dropped yet another clip for the upcoming film and this one reveals that the Earth's mightiest heroes will split up into teams again to take on Thanos.But the highlight of the clip would probably be Captain America's rousing speech as he rallies the surviving Avengers and explain just how they're going to save the universe.“You know your teams. You know your missions. No mistakes. No do-overs. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives," Chris Evans' Steve Rogers tells the team before heading out for their mission.Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.