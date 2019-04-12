English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 'Avengers Endgame' Teaser Shows Superheroes Will Split Up into Teams to Fight Thanos
The anticipation for Avengers: Endgame just increased by a gazillion as Marvel Studios has dropped yet another clip for the upcoming film.
The anticipation for Avengers: Endgame just increased by a gazillion as Marvel Studios has dropped yet another clip for the upcoming film.
Loading...
The anticipation for Avengers: Endgame just increased by a gazillion as Marvel Studios has dropped yet another clip for the upcoming film and this one reveals that the Earth's mightiest heroes will split up into teams again to take on Thanos.
But the highlight of the clip would probably be Captain America's rousing speech as he rallies the surviving Avengers and explain just how they're going to save the universe.
“You know your teams. You know your missions. No mistakes. No do-overs. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives," Chris Evans' Steve Rogers tells the team before heading out for their mission.
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
But the highlight of the clip would probably be Captain America's rousing speech as he rallies the surviving Avengers and explain just how they're going to save the universe.
“You know your teams. You know your missions. No mistakes. No do-overs. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives," Chris Evans' Steve Rogers tells the team before heading out for their mission.
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Fined For Storming Onto Field to Confront Umpires
- Anurag Kashyap Claims He Received Messages Asking Him to Join 'I Will Vote for Modi' Campaign
- 2019 Upcoming SUV Launches in India - Hyundai Venue, Tata Cassini, MG Hector and More
- Marvel, Monsters, Mandalorian & More That Will Stream on Disney+ app
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results