New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif

The hype and hullabaloo around Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat is unending. The actor created quite a stir when he gave a glimpse of his five different avatars from the film, ranging from a teenage kid to an old man.After releasing two of his looks, the actor treated his fans with his third avatar dating back to 1970 on Wednesday. With the new poster, he also introduced Bharat's leading lady Katrina Kaif as 'Madam Sir'. He captioned the poster as, "Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir' @katrinakaif (And then 'Madam Sir' came into my life)." (sic)In the poster, while Salman is sporting a helmet with a light flashing on his forehead, Katrina is seen in formal attire. Soon after the poster was released, #BharatKaJunoon started trending on social media.Take a look:In the earlier posters, Salman is seen as an old man with a grey beard and hair while in the second one he is seen sporting a retro look with "1964" and "journey of a man and a nation together" written over it.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014).Also featuring actors Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh in important roles, Bharat is slated to release this Eid on June 5.Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot extensively in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Its trailer will release on April 24.Follow @news18movies for more