New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
After releasing two of his looks, Salman Khan treated his fans with his third avatar dating back to 1970.
After releasing two of his looks, Salman Khan treated his fans with his third avatar dating back to 1970.
After releasing two of his looks, the actor treated his fans with his third avatar dating back to 1970 on Wednesday. With the new poster, he also introduced Bharat's leading lady Katrina Kaif as 'Madam Sir'. He captioned the poster as, "Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir' @katrinakaif (And then 'Madam Sir' came into my life)." (sic)
In the poster, while Salman is sporting a helmet with a light flashing on his forehead, Katrina is seen in formal attire. Soon after the poster was released, #BharatKaJunoon started trending on social media.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir'😉 @katrinakaif #BharatKaJunoon @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #BhushanKumar @tabutiful @apnabhidu @sonalikul @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @norafatehi @iaasifsheikhofficial @nikhilnamit @reellifeproduction @skfilmsofficial @tseries.official
In the earlier posters, Salman is seen as an old man with a grey beard and hair while in the second one he is seen sporting a retro look with "1964" and "journey of a man and a nation together" written over it.
View this post on Instagram
Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #BhushanKumar @katrinakaif @tabutiful @apnabhidu @sonalikul @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @norafatehi @iaasifsheikhofficial @nikhilnamit #ReelLifeProduction @skfilmsofficial @tseries.official
View this post on Instagram
Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! 😍🎪 #BharatKiJawaani @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #BhushanKumar @katrinakaif @tabutiful @apnabhidu @sonalikul @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @norafatehi @iaasifsheikhofficial @nikhilnamit #ReelLifeProduction @skfilmsofficial @tseries.official
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014).
Also featuring actors Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh in important roles, Bharat is slated to release this Eid on June 5.
Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot extensively in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Its trailer will release on April 24.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- Netflix Continues to Build a Solid Base For Future Battles With Apple And Disney+
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
- Did The Apple And Qualcomm Settlement Force Intel to Drop Out of The 5G Race?
- Donald Trump Says He Can Fix 737 Max by Rebranding the Airplane, Boeing Says No
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s