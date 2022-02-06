New Bride Karishma Tanna Dances to the Tunes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava at Her Reception in Mumbai: Watch

Model turned actress Karishma Tanna, who recently married her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera, was spotted grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Harleen Sethi posted video clips of Karishma twirling to the song with a friend at her reception in Mumbai on Saturday evening on her Instagram Stories.

Karishma Tanna sported a sequined golden outfit and wore her hair loose in the clips. Karishma was seen blowing a kiss as her name was called. She then drew her friend closer to her and they danced to the tunes of the hit song ‘Oo Antava’ from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Despite the fact that Harleen did not caption the videos, she tagged her close friend Karishma on her Instagram story.

On Saturday, Karishma and Varun Bangera tied the knot in Mumbai. Their small marriage ceremony took place against the backdrop of the sea and sunset. Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit were among their friends who attended the wedding celebrations.

Karishma looked stunning in a pink lehenga and matching jewellery on her wedding day. Her groom was dressed in a traditional white sherwani for the occasion. Several photos and videos from their wedding have gone viral on the internet. In one of the wedding clips, Varun tenderly applies sindoor to Karishma’s hairline. Fireworks were set off in the sky in their celebration, and both Karishma and Varun were seen laughing as their friends whistled. After that, the couple exchanged hugs and smiles for the camera. The stunning bride was also seen getting down on her knees and presenting Varun with a flower.

For the unversed, Karishma and Varun got engaged in November of last year and have been giving major couple goals all over the internet ever since.

