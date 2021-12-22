New Bride Katrina Kaif to Start Shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas From This Week: Report

Newly-married Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal didn’t get much time to rest after their lavish Rajasthan Wedding on December 9, as both of them have returned to work. While Vicky was clicked going to Indore for his professional commitments, it is said that Katrina, too, will be resuming shooting this week. She will be joining Sriram Raghavan on his film Merry Christmas and according to ETimes, she might resume work in a couple of days. The shoot will reportedly take place at a studio in Mumbai.

It was also reported earlier that the actress would be resuming the shooting of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Bhoot Police up her alley. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is about to start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur co-starring Dangal actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

On Monday, December 20, Katrina was clicked on her way to Vicky parents’ house by paparazzi. She was seen wearing a sweatshirt and her wedding ‘choodas’.

Katrina, who embraced the Indian tradition for her wedding with Vicky, recently shared a sneak peek into her bridal Mehendi on her Instagram account. The picture shows her hands decorated with henna and a wedding ‘chooda’ on her wrists. The picture is taken against a backdrop of the sea.

Last week, the Bollywood actors were seen arriving at their new abode for the house warming ceremony. Reportedly, they were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Hindu priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.