New Bride Shibani Dandekar Gets Grooving with Friends in the Car a Day Post Wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding seems to have been a fun affair with some of their closest friends attending the ceremony held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. After the intimate wedding, the couple seem to have travelled back to Mumbai separately. While Farhan was spotted sans hi bride on his way to Mumbai, Shibani shared videos of her car trip with a bunch of friends.

The new bride shared videos of her grooving and having fun with her friends during her car ride, wearing a pink top and oversized sunnies. She shared a video on her Instagram stories, where her friends who had come to attend her wedding are seen dancing to a song. Shibani shared the videos and tagged them all, which shows her going out of the selfie frame to focus on how much fun her friends were having.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Sukoon farmhouse in Khandala. The actors’ wedding had a few faces from Bollywood, including Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan in attendance. Farhan was spotted making his way back to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

The paparazzi photographed the actor-director seated in his car with his family. Farhan was seen wearing a black T-shirt and seated in the passenger seat of the car. While this makes his first appearance since his and Shibani’s wedding, the gorgeous bride was not with him.

On Saturday, a bunch of pictures from the couple’s wedding surfaced online offering a glimpse at the couple’s wedding. Shibani Dandekar’s wedding ensemble was custom-made by JADE by Monica and Karishma. She wore a corset and skirt that were made entirely from Chantilly lace along with micro beadwork. A matching red veil was placed on her head. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo and completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. The couple reportedly tied the knot as per the Christian rituals.

