New Chattambi Song Featuring Sreenath Bhasi's Vocals Released

Makers of Sreenath Bhasi starrer Chattambi have dropped the film’s promo song titled Ingattu Nokku. Composed by Sekhar Menon, the Onam track features lyrics by Kripesh and vocals of Chattambi’s lead Sreenath. Sharing the song in an Instagram post, Sreenath said that he is always happy to sing the composition by Menon. “Proud to give you all the Promo song ‘Ingattu Nokku’ from my next film ‘Chattambi’,” Sreenath wrote while sharing a thumbnail picture of the song. The track opened to positive reactions online, garnering nearly 90 thousand views on YouTube.

Watch:

Directed by Abhilash S Kumar, Chattambi features Sreenath in lead along with Chemban Vinod Jose, Grace Antony and Mythili in pivotal roles. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash who co-written films like 22 Female Kottayam, Da Thadiya and Gangster.

Set in Idukki, Chattambi reportedly is based on real-life incidents. The first teaser of Chattambi was unveiled in May this year on the occasion of Sreenath’s birthday. The teaser featured a conversation between Sreenath and an actress, hinting that the film was set in the early 1990s. The teaser shows Sreenath smoking when a girl steps into his room asking if he wants some Vattayappam (sweet). He snubs the offer saying that sweets are unhealthy.

The teaser goes on to show a conversation about films and Tamil superstars- Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Chattambi has been bankrolled by Assif Yogi under the banner of Art Beat Studio. The film is expected to hit the theatres in September this year, an official release date, however, is yet to be announced.

