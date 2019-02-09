English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Clip of Priya Prakash Varrier Goes Viral, Ranveer Singh Is Not Keen On a Dark Role Like Alauddin Khilji Again
Uri finally crosses the 200-crore mark, while the first official synopsis hints that Thanos’ snap will be reversed in Avengers: Endgame. Find out more in today's entertainment roundup.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier is back in the news for a lip-lock video from Oru Adaar Love that was released by the makers today. Even though the clip generated a lot of buzz, unlike her wink video, this one was mostly trashed for being too explicit. While fans of the actress continue to wait for the full film to release eventually, anticipation has reached an all-time high in another cinematic universe. The first official synopsis of Avengers: Endgame has hinted that the Avengers will assemble once again to reverse Thanos’ snap from Avengers: Infinity War.
Still gaining traction over Padmaavat and its successful run is Ranveer Singh, who said that he is better off not playing a dark character like Alauddin Khilji, for at least some time now. Another actor basking in the success of his film is Vicky Kaushal, whose Uri: The Surgical Strike has finally entered the Rs 200 crore club.
Here’s a look at the top newsmakers of the entertainment and lifestyle section today. Read on to take a closer look into the world of your favourite celebs and their films.
Priya Prakash Varrier had managed to gain a substantial fan following across India with her playful wink. Although the actress generates a buzz with everything she does, the recent sneak peak from Oru Adaar Love hasn't found much favour. Despite going viral, the clip, in which she is seen kissing her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof, was trashed by many users on YouTube.
Read:Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
If there are two words that the world can’t get enough of right now, its Avengers: Endgame. Disney’s Australia website has teased the fans once again with a synopsis of the upcoming film. Are the bereaved Avengers alive? Are they dead? Can April 26th come earlier? Just this one time, please!
Read:First Official Synopsis Hints That Thanos’ Snap Will Be Reversed In Avengers: Endgame
Ranveer Singh has claimed that he will not take up a role like the one he played in Padmaavat, that of Alauddin Khilji, not until sometime in the future. He also said that he is in a happy and warm space right now, especially after his marriage to Deepika Padukone and is looking forward to other, not-so-dark roles in the future.
Read:Here's Why Ranveer Singh Will Never Play a ‘Dark & Deep’ Role Like Alauddin Khilji Again
Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to cross the 200-crore mark with its box office collection. The Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer film has completed its run into the fourth week, a milestone for the actors and the debutant director Aditya Dhar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has emerged as the highest grossing film in week 4 after Baahubali 2.
Read:Uri: The Surgical Strike is Officially a Blockbuster, Enters 200 Crore Club in Four Weeks
If you think cooking is not romantic, try making these chocolate recipes with your loved ones helping you with some of them. Maybe. Chocolate Day is nearly over and Teddy Day awaits us.
Read: Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine
Come back tomorrow for more developments from the world of showbiz.
Come back tomorrow for more developments from the world of showbiz.
Photogallery
