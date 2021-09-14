New Daddy Aparshakti Khurana Poses with His Newborn Daughter Arzoie, Internet is Melting

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja recently welcomed their little bundle of joy. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time with the birth of their daughter, Arzoie. The new father shared a heartwarming moment with his baby girl on social media today. The actor posted a photo showing the tiny tot taking a nap on her father’s chest. Dressed in a cute pink attire, the little one is resting her head as Aparshakti cradles her with immense love and affection.

His brother Ayushmann Khurrana, Saina Nehwal, Shirley Setia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sophie Choudry, Shreya Dhanwantry, Mukti Mohan, among others, sent lots of love in the comments space of the post. His fans too joined the celebration.

Aparshakti and Aakriti welcomed their first baby together on August 27. The actor shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram taken in the hospital. It showed the hands of the father, mother and their child. “It’s a happy love triangle for life,”wrote the actor.

Aparshakti announced the addition of the newest member to their family and also revealed the name of the baby - Arzoie A Khurana. The Instagram post reads, "Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27, 2021."

The couple welcomed their first child after seven years of marriage. They recently marked their wedding anniversary as well. Akriti shared a photo on the occasion showing her husband and daughter napping away. “7 years of calm and chaos summed up,” she wrote.

Aparshakti played the solo lead in the Zee5 comedy film, Helmet. The film, which released digitally earlier this month, also starred Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Sharib Hashmi. The comedy-drama, helmed by Satram Ramani, is based on the general awkwardness in people to buy and sell condoms. Aparshakti next has Rashmi Rocket and Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined-up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here