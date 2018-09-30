GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
New 'Deadpool Movie to Open on December 21

Hollywood studio 20th Century Fox has added a yet untitled "Deadpool" movie to its 2018 slate.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2018, 2:05 PM IST
The move is a part of a few changes to the studio's release calendar, including pushing back Alita: Battle Angel and Dark Phoenix, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The "Deadpool" movie will open in wide release on December 21.

Robert Rodriguez's "Alita: Battle Angel" will move from December 21 to February 14, 2019 and Dark Phoenix, the next X-Men installment, moves from February 14, 2019 to June 7, 2019.

The studio has also moved its long-in-development X-Men spinoff Gambit, from June 7, 2019 to March 13, 2020.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the Deadpool film could be a kid-friendly re-release of "Deadpool 2".

The release date changes come as the pending Disney/Fox merger is expected to close in 2019, which will give Disney's Marvel Studios the rights to the X-Men.
