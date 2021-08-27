New Entry in Anupamaa's Life Revealed

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been grabbing the top spot in the TRP chart for a long time now. The Rajan Shahi-led show’s popularity is rising with each passing day and makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans entertained. Now, taking the excitement a notch higher, the makers are planning for a new entry. The upcoming character will be no one but Anupamaa’s college friend Anuj Kapadia. And for this role, several popular names like Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Arshad Warsi were doing rounds on the Internet. However, now it has been reported that the actor Gaurav Khanna will play this role.

A source close to the production team revealed the same to Times Of India. The source said that Gaurav has been prepping up for the role for quite some time now and is all set to make the entry in the show. The actor is also working closely with the makers to finalise his look. “Gaurav will start shooting for the show in a few days and his track will be on air by next week. He is excited about being a part of Anupamaa,” the source as quoted as saying.

The makers have already paved the way for new entry by dropping a couple of promos on the Internet. In one of the promos, Baapuji aka Arvind Vaidya can be seen talking about the businessman Anuj Kapadia and saying that he is quite excited to meet him.

Gaurav is best known for his role in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam as Abeer Bajpayee. He was also a part of several other popular TV shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Laal Ishq, and Chandra Nandini.

Meanwhile, a lot of drama has been going on in Anupamaa’s life as she gets duped by loan sharks. She is trying her best to save her dance academy and cafe and it is being speculated that her college friend Anuj will become Anupamaa’s support system.

