New Entry in Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi Soon, Excited Fans Want to Know Who the Actor is

The makers of the popular Marathi television show Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi will soon introduce a new character to the series. A source close to the makers revealed that a new member will enter the lives of the show’s lead characters — Sanjeevani and Ranjit — played by Shivani Sonar and Maniraj Pawar, respectively. Currently, a photo of a female actor has been doing rounds on the internet and created a sensation among the viewers.

The photo has been shared by entertainment website Marathi TRP on its Instagram page with the caption, “New Entry In #RajaRanichiGaJodi.”

Soon after the post was shared, many are excited and curious about the actor who is going to play the latest character. The makers are expected to reveal the new character soon.

Following this, it is also being said that this young lady will soon make an entry into the show, but no detail about her role or name has been shared yet. With this new entry, there is a tittle-tattle that Sanjeevani and Ranjit will have another storm in their lives. Let us tell you that, after many days in the drama show, Ranjit will be seen in Khaki again.

The series has made a special place in the minds of the viewers. Sanjeevani and Ranjit’s chemistry is much appreciated by viewers. In the show, the two have faced many difficulties so far but never left each other’s side during this crisis. Every day new twists in the series have kept the audience hooked to the show.

