New Entry on Phulala Sugandha Maticha, Veteran Actor Girish Oak to Play 'Swamiji'

‘Phulala Sugandh Maticha’, the television show on Star Pravah, has reached a point where viewers are waiting with bated breath to see what happens next. According to reports, a new character called ‘Swamiji’ will enter the show. Girish Oak, who is doing television for the first time, will be seen in the avatar of ‘Swamiji’.

Commenting on the role, Girish Oak said “I’ve never played such a role before. That’s why it’s a lot of fun. I have always enjoyed portraying characters who are completely different from the rest. It will, therefore, be a challenge for me that I will enjoy doing."

“The character stays in the minds of the audience and that’s how it gets popularity. I idolize veteran actor Pran and the way he used to play his characters. I hope I’ll be accepted by the audience," Oak said.

Reports suggest that with ‘Swamiji’ entering the show, lead character Kirti is going to face a new crisis. It will be interesting to see how she copes with it.

Earlier, the series, ‘Phulala Sugandha Maticha’, was embroiled in a controversy. An LGBT group, Yes We Exist, had filed a complaint against some of the scenes which they alleged were promoting homophobia by using objectionable words, considered derogatory by the LGBTQIA community.

One of the characters on the show, Sandy, is gay. In an episode, Shubham’s mother GG Akka was shown insulting him for his sexuality. ‘Fulala Sugandh Maticha’ is a remake of the superhit Hindi serial ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’.

