New Evidence in Sexual Abuse Case Found Against R Kelly, Videotape Handed Over to Law Enforcement

R Kelly has been in and out of the prison recently, first over surfacing of new videotapes and then over non-repayment of child support. He was released from prison only recently.

Updated:March 11, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
In a freak accident of sorts, fresh evidence pertaining to sexual misconduct with underage girls has reportedly surfaced against singer R Kelly. Gary Dennis, an assistant at a nursing home, alleged he was clearing out a box of old VHS tapes in his Pennsylvania home recently, when he found the video footage. Dennis claimed, “To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape, but not in concert. Instead he was sexually abusing underaged African-American girls,” reports japantimes.com.

Represented by attorney Gloria Allred, Dennis turned the videotape over to the authorities. Addressing a news meeting in New York, Allred said that the current tape appears to show a separate incident from the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse Kelly faces in Chicago.

R Kelly has been in and out of the prison recently, first over surfacing of new videotapes that led to him facing 10 new charges that pertain to sexually assaulting underage girls. He, however, plead not guilty during the initial hearing and later posted bail and got out. Then he landed up in prison again over non-repayment of child support, but got released only recently.

Kelly has repeatedly faced, and denied, accusations about sexual and physical abuse for decades. In 2002, the singer was charged with 21 counts of child pornography based on the videotape.

There was a massive online protest against his music, both recordings and performances, with people using the social media hashtag #MuteRKelly to boycott his music. In January, this year, the release of a docuseries titled Surviving R. Kelly brought back the spotlight on R Kelly and the plethora of alleged sexual assault cases against the previously acquitted singer-songwriter.

