New Footage from Justice League Snyder Cut Leaves Internet Hyped, Watch Video

Director Zack Snyder dropped some new footage from his cut of DC's Justice League. A short clip was launched in the lead up to film's teaser reveal over the weekend at the virtual FanDome event where Zack will be heading a panel to talk about his movie, releasing in 2021 on HBO Max.

The footage gives a new look at Zack's post-resurrection Superman (Henry Cavill). In addition to Superman, the other character prominently featured in this teaser is a pre-Cyborg Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), seen celebrating during a football game. It's noteworthy these two are spotlighted in the video, considering how drastically their roles were altered when Joss Whedon took over for the Justice League reshoots, reported screenrant.com.

Another shot shows feet of Justice League members arriving at Superman's resurrection spot. An interesting detail in the trailer is that the title is stylised with the Justice League logo and #TheSnyderCut. Take a look.

Zack has previously unveiled a new Superman suit and a look at Darkseid from the film.

Warner Bros Pictures announced in May that a director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s 2017′s DC Comics film Justice League will next year debut on the streaming service HBO Max.