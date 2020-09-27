New-found Fame Gives Me Hope, Strength: Abhishek Banerjee

Mumbai: From playing miniscule parts to prominent roles, Paatal Lok star Abhishek Banerjee has risen up as a performer with every project and the actor says the new-found fame gives him strength to continue giving his best. After a string of successful comedic turns in films like “Stree”, “Dream Girl”, “Bala”, Banerjee surprised everyone with his portrayal of a hot-headed killer Hathoda Tyagi in Amazon Prime Video series “Paatal Lok”. His latest series, family comedy “PariWar” for Disney+ Hotstar has also received positive response. Reminiscing his early days as an actor, when he made blink-and-you-miss appearances in “No One Killed Jessica”, “Rang De Basanti”, “Go Goa Gone”, Banerjee said he didn’t expect anything out of those opportunities, apart from experience. “I have been running a lot since the time I came to Mumbai. I have just been working hard and not looking behind. My wife keeps pointing out how things are changing. I am getting the attention or so-called fame or trust from the industry. It builds a lot of strength inside me, Banerjee told .