1-min read

New Game of Thrones Stills Show Winterfell Gearing Up For Battle Against the Night King

HBO released 14 new stills from the upcoming episode of 'Game of Thrones' Season 8. The episode will air in India on March 22.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
After the premiere episode of Game of Thrones broke US viewership records by notching 17.4 million watchers, HBO, building anticipation to the next episode, has released 14 new stills from the upcoming episode that will air in India on Monday, March 22.

The new pictures give us a glimpse of chief characters, who are assembled at Winterfell to fight against the approaching army of the dead. The images have been clicked by Helen Sloan, the principal GoT still photographer.

The title of the yet-to-air episode has not been revealed, but the photos are of characters like Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Gilly, Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, Varys, Samwell Tarly, Grey Worm, Jaime Lannister, Tyrion Lannister and others who are gearing up for battle, each in their own state of mind, to ward off the impending doom of the Night King, his ice-zombie dragon and the white walkers.

While some of the aforementioned characters were revealed in the first episode itself, the new pics show Gilly and her child resting along with Sam. While the child sleeps in between, Gilly and Sam exchange looks of fear, care and tension.

John Bradley and Hannah Murray in a still from Game of Thrones S08E02

Another picture shows Grey Worm, as he talks to Missandei. While another still shows Jaime Lannister standing in Daenerys’ court.

Jacob Anderson and Nathalie Emmanuel in a still from Game of Thrones S08E02

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a still from Game Of Thrones S08E02

See all pictures below:

(L-R) Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen in a still from Game Of Thrones S08E02

Emilia Clarke in a still from Game of Thrones S08E02

Isaac Hempstead Wright in a still from Game of Thrones S08E02 - 1

Kit Harington & John Bradley in a still from Game Of Thrones S08E02

Kit Harington and Maisie Williams in a still from Game Of Thrones S08E02

Liam Cunningham in a still from Game Of Thrones S08E02

Peter Dinklage in a still from Game of Thrones S08E02

Bella Ramsey in a still from Game of ThronesHannah Murray in a still from Game of Thrones

Isaac Hempstead Wright in a still from Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner in a still from Game of Thrones

Episode 2 will air on April 22, 06:30 am on Hotstar Premium. We will have to wait for the theme music to play, 4 days from now, to announce the doom on Winterfell.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

