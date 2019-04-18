English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Game of Thrones Stills Show Winterfell Gearing Up For Battle Against the Night King
HBO released 14 new stills from the upcoming episode of 'Game of Thrones' Season 8. The episode will air in India on March 22.
After the premiere episode of Game of Thrones broke US viewership records by notching 17.4 million watchers, HBO, building anticipation to the next episode, has released 14 new stills from the upcoming episode that will air in India on Monday, March 22.
The new pictures give us a glimpse of chief characters, who are assembled at Winterfell to fight against the approaching army of the dead. The images have been clicked by Helen Sloan, the principal GoT still photographer.
The title of the yet-to-air episode has not been revealed, but the photos are of characters like Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Gilly, Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, Varys, Samwell Tarly, Grey Worm, Jaime Lannister, Tyrion Lannister and others who are gearing up for battle, each in their own state of mind, to ward off the impending doom of the Night King, his ice-zombie dragon and the white walkers.
While some of the aforementioned characters were revealed in the first episode itself, the new pics show Gilly and her child resting along with Sam. While the child sleeps in between, Gilly and Sam exchange looks of fear, care and tension.
Another picture shows Grey Worm, as he talks to Missandei. While another still shows Jaime Lannister standing in Daenerys’ court.
See all pictures below:
Episode 2 will air on April 22, 06:30 am on Hotstar Premium. We will have to wait for the theme music to play, 4 days from now, to announce the doom on Winterfell.
