Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020: Matthew Lewis' Tweet Sends Twitter in Frenzy

Fans were in for a shock on Monday, when Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who's known for playing Neville Longbottom took to Twitter and tweeted, "New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020," along with a link.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020: Matthew Lewis' Tweet Sends Twitter in Frenzy
Fans were in for a shock on Monday, when Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who's known for playing Neville Longbottom took to Twitter and tweeted, "New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020," along with a link.

JK Rowling's Harry Potter is one of the most loved film series, which enjoys a huge fan base across the globe. It's been over eight years that last Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2) had hit the theaters in 2011. However, its fandom hasn't died down a bit.

The series did come back with new spinoff series Fanstatic Beast and Where to Find Them, but the Potterheads have been missing the original cast of Harry Potter and keep hoping for a new film. Fans were in for a shock on Monday, when Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who's known for playing Neville Longbottom took to Twitter and tweeted, "New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020," along with a link.

At once, Potterheads were excited to know the details, but it wasn't what it seemed like. Much to the disappointment of Harry Potter fans, it was the actor's trick to lure the young voters to get them registered for electoral voting in UK General Election, which takes place next month.

While fans got a bit disappointed, they lauded the actor for asking people to vote. "How dare you get our hopes up like that!! However, a FANTASTIC way to get that information out. Nothing is more important for a citizen of a country to do than vote (and serve if able) for their future! Might not be a UK citizen, but I applaud your initiative, commented a fan on his post."

"I'm not even British, you hurt me for nothing. But it was crafty and the Slytherin inside me appreciates that. Imagine my clapping in a slow way that sounds sarcastic and therefore thinly veils that I am honestly impressed," wrote a fan.

"Well played! but it is a good cause so I'll spread the word too," tweeted another. Here's how his tweet sent Twitter in frenzy. Take a look:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram