JK Rowling's Harry Potter is one of the most loved film series, which enjoys a huge fan base across the globe. It's been over eight years that last Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2) had hit the theaters in 2011. However, its fandom hasn't died down a bit.

The series did come back with new spinoff series Fanstatic Beast and Where to Find Them, but the Potterheads have been missing the original cast of Harry Potter and keep hoping for a new film. Fans were in for a shock on Monday, when Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who's known for playing Neville Longbottom took to Twitter and tweeted, "New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020," along with a link.

New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020... https://t.co/mAWQPGba0o — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) November 25, 2019

At once, Potterheads were excited to know the details, but it wasn't what it seemed like. Much to the disappointment of Harry Potter fans, it was the actor's trick to lure the young voters to get them registered for electoral voting in UK General Election, which takes place next month.

While fans got a bit disappointed, they lauded the actor for asking people to vote. "How dare you get our hopes up like that!! However, a FANTASTIC way to get that information out. Nothing is more important for a citizen of a country to do than vote (and serve if able) for their future! Might not be a UK citizen, but I applaud your initiative, commented a fan on his post."

"I'm not even British, you hurt me for nothing. But it was crafty and the Slytherin inside me appreciates that. Imagine my clapping in a slow way that sounds sarcastic and therefore thinly veils that I am honestly impressed," wrote a fan.

"Well played! but it is a good cause so I'll spread the word too," tweeted another. Here's how his tweet sent Twitter in frenzy. Take a look:

well played! but it is a good cause so i'll spread the word too — Raphaela Rocha ☄ (@Raphaela_R) November 25, 2019

How dare you get our hopes up like that!! However.... FANTASTIC way to get that information out. Nothing is more important for a citizen of a country to do than vote (and serve if able) for their future! Might not be a UK citizen, but I applaud your initiative! — Brian Gates (@BrianLMG) November 26, 2019

I'm not even British, you hurt me for nothing!But it was crafty and the Slytherin inside me appreciates that. Imagine my clapping in a slow way that sounds sarcastic and therefore thinly veils that I am honestly impressed. — Leon "Ok, Boomer" MCP (@Le0nMCP) November 25, 2019

We Gryffindors know that sometimes the only way to make people do the right thing; is through a manipulation. (In this case, a positive and a very clever one). — Harry James Potter ⚡ (@7HarryJPotter) November 25, 2019

I'm already registered so this got me super excited then really mad... for about two seconds before I realised I can't be mad at Neville — KirstieRebeccaAdams (@AdamsKirstie94) November 26, 2019

For all the fans who are not from the UK or live or anything related to the UK governmental system.. pic.twitter.com/6df3Ge9deW — Miimii Al M (@xMiimiiAlMx) November 25, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.