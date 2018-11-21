New Hilarious Video of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Will Give You #CoupleGoals

There is no better example of ‘opposites attract’ than DeepVeer.While Deepika Padukone is known for her poised elegance and effervescent beauty, Ranveer Singh is infamous for his uncontainable energy and whacky sense of fashion.As the two continue to celebrate their love and nuptials, a proof of just how different they are has surfaced on social media.A new video of the power-couple from the airport has gone viral, in which Ranveer is using the escalator but Deepika is walking down the stairs. They may have chosen differently but they still can’t keep their eyes off each other.Watch the video here:Netizens cannot have enough of this adorable couple and are interpreting the video in their own way. One wrote, “This is what called #CoupleGoals. Respecting each other’s choice .#DeepVeer❤️❤️♥️♥️.”Another wrote, “LOL her dupatta was trailing the floor. She would have been in trouble if she took the escalator. Hence she took the stairs – safer."After their fairy-tale Lake Como wedding, Deepika and Ranveer left for Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.DeepVeer, who returned to India on Sunday, got married on November 14-15 in Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies.Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, they will host two wedding receptions in India. The first at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives, and the second at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for both their friends and work associates in the film industry.