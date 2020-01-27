Take the pledge to vote

New Logo for Disney's 20th Century Studios Spotted at Poster Launch of The New Mutants

20th Century Fox film studio will be rechristened as 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become Searchlight Pictures.

January 27, 2020
New Logo for Disney's 20th Century Studios Spotted at Poster Launch of The New Mutants
'Fox' has been removed from 20th Century Studios brand name

Disney is making its much-publicised acquisition of 21st Century Fox official with the studio dropping the name "Fox" from the brand.

In a historic deal last year, Disney bought 21st Century Fox assets for USD 71.3 billion.

According to Variety, the 20th Century Fox film studio will be rechristened as 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become Searchlight Pictures.

Read: Disney Removes 'Fox' from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

The rebranding has led to the studios' logo changes as well. The new logo was spotted recently at the poster launch of The New Mutants. Even though Disney did not give the logo a special shout out, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice it.

The logo had not changed much. Only the lowermost layer which read "Fox" had been replaced by "Studios". For now only a black and white version of the logo has been spotted. A colorized version could probably make its appearance in its first film.

20th Century Studios will see its new logo release soon during the upcoming film The New Mutants. The film was originally planned to be released under Fox alongside the existing X-Men universe.

This, however, was scrapped following Disney taking over Fox which means that the X-Men franchise is set to undergo a reboot before entering the MCU. Whether The New Mutants will be a part of the MCU or not remains unknown for now.

The New Mutants starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Antonio Banderas is set to release on April 3.

(With inputs from PTI)

