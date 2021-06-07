New Loki Teaser Indicates Gender Fluidity Of The God Of Mischief

A new promo video for the upcoming series Loki was unveiled by makers on June 6. Marvel Cinematic Universe has apparently confirmed that the God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, is gender-fluid. For the unversed, Loki is traditionally believed to be male but the character is best described as bisexual and gender-fluid in the original Norse legends. The myths unfold many tales in which the villain took to a female form, at times remaining a woman for years.

The new information was revealed via the file placed on a table that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) has on the supervillain, Loki Laufeyson. The document shows fluid listed under the ‘sex’ section. The featurette opens to Loki being forced to work with the TVA. The new reveal makes a huge difference in the development of the plot.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5— Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Speaking about Loki’s gender-fluid identity, to anyone who had the foggiest idea about Norse Mythology as Loki being ‘a man, woman, both, neither, animal, bird, and everything else one could think of,’ the news should not come as a huge surprise.

Fans, nonetheless, have been rather elated to learn of God of Mischief’s famed shape-shifting capabilities. However, as the document mentions sex and not gender, Loki’s gender identity does not strictly conform to either male or female. However, it is unclear if Loki's gender-fluidity will be used as a point of reference in the new series that is inspired by a Marvel comic book history.

Loki is dead after Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War choked him. The series will follow the adventures of a surrogate version of Loki who fled in Avengers: Endgame with the Space Stone when the Avengers went to recover it in the immediate reverberation of Battle of New York. Loki cast also stars Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant. The new MCU series, created by Michael Waldron, premieres in India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 9.

