New Marathi Series 'Sex, Drugs & Theatre' Announced on Marathi Rangbhumi Day
Sex, Drugs & Theatre narrates the journey of six college students who are forcefully made to work on a prestigious drama competition that completely changes their life.
The series, directed, produced and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Sujay Dahake. (Image: Twitter)
Sex, Drugs & Theatre that celebrates Marathi drama to the fullest was announced on November 5, which marks the occasion of Marathi Rangbhumi Day -- the celebration of Marathi theatre.
The series, directed, produced and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Sujay Dahake, narrates the journey of six college students who are forcefully made to work on a prestigious drama competition that completely changes their life.
The 10-episode series will go on floors soon. It will be streamed on ZEE5.
"Our aim is to create content that will revolutionise the digital space for Marathi audience. 'Sex, Drugs & Theatre' is a cool, youthful and vibrant show, something quite different from what the audience has seen so far," Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said in a statement.
This is Dahake's first digital project.
"Sex, Drugs & Theatre is an intense college drama. College theatre and theatre competitions have always been dear to the Marathi audience. Also, sex and drugs are huge taboo in our society.
"So, what happens when these worlds collide? The show will portray Marathi youth in a never-before-seen manner - cool, vibrant, raw, yet rooted. The star cast will be announced in the days to come."
