New Mom Alia Bhatt Curls Up In Black and White Sweater In New Pic; Fans Ask For Baby's Pic, Name

Alia Bhatt took a quick break from her mommy duties to share a picture of herself on Instagram. The actress, who welcomed a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, has been away from social media understandably since she embraced motherhood. With fans missing her, they were glad to see Alia back online.

In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a cosy white and black sweater. Seemingly tired, she was seen soaking up the sun. She shared the picture with the caption, “cosy ☕️." Fans showered Alia love, with a few also requesting her to share the name, if not the picture, of her little princess.

“A pic with your hubby and baby pls," a fan requested. “What’s the baby’s name? No I don’t mind sounding like a desparate aunty rn," added another. “Where’s baby?!" a third comment read.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on November 6. Alia shared the news with her fans and said that her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

While the couple is yet to reveal their daughter’s name, a BollywoodLife report claimed that they have picked a name for her and it has a special connection with the late Rishi Kapoor. A source claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with the Kapoor family have shortlisted a name. The name allegedly has a connection with Rishi. Learning about Ranbir and Alia’s decision to pay a tribute to Rishi through their daughter’s name has reportedly left Neetu Kapoor emotional. It is said that she is eager to share the name with the world.

