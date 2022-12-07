New Mom Alia Bhatt Glows As She Heads To Yoga Studio For A Workout Session; Watch Video

Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to daughter Raha, is back to her fitness routine. Cameras went clickety-click as paps spotted Alia exiting yoga trainer Anushka’s Yoga studio. Although she was in a haste, she smiled at the cameras before entering her car.

The star was seen sporting comfortable all-black workout wear. She wore a black t-shirt, hoodie and tights. Alia has often credited yoga and diet for her health. “Mommy Alia Bhatt back to her fitness schedule," celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani captioned the post while sharing a glimpse.

Fans were delighted to see Alia Bhatt back and were impressed by her post-workout glow. They took to the comment section. One of the users reacted to the video and wrote, “Oh! After So Long”! Another netizen commented, “Wait what? I thought it was an old video. She is back to shape really soon. Anyway, I am already missing her pregnant version.” Fans were definitely missing their favourite actress. “Ohhh! She is back. Missed you Aloo!" a fan commented, while another one said, “Look at that glow.”

Check out the video here-

Previously, Alia Bhatt uploaded a photo of hers with Ranbir Kapoor holding their baby and announcing the name of their daughter. The image featured a Barcelona jersey with Raha written on the back. She penned a note about the beautiful meaning of the name Raha. She thanked the little one for bringing happiness, peace, and bliss to the family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be featured in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will also star Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and a Hollywood movie Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

