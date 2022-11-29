New Mom Alia Bhatt Reacts As Paps Call Her Daughter's Name Raha 'Good', Says 'Bahut Accha Hai'

New mom Alia Bhatt was snapped by the paparazzi on Monday night as she stepped out after attending her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday bash. The actress was spotted with her mother Soni Razdan when she posed for the paps. She sported a loosely fitted black top with comfortable jeans. Alia kept her make-up minimal and rather flaunted her post-pregnancy glow. On the other hand, Soni Razdan wore a black maxi dress.

In the video that surfaced online, a paparazzi can be heard telling Alia that her daughter’s name Raha is good to which the actress replied saying ‘bahut accha hai (it is very good)’.

Soon after the video was shared, several social media users reacted to it and showered love on their favourite actress. While some pointed out how Alia is back in shape in no time, others dropped red heart emojis. “We finally get to see her beautiful smile after a long time," one of the fans wrote.

This comes days after Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter by dropping a photo that featured her along with Ranbir and their baby. In the caption, Alia shared why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’ and had written, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on November 6 at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Soon after the delivery, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Next, Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline. Besides these, she will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaara.

