New Mom Amrita Rao is Looking Back at Her Runaway Hit 'Vivah': I was All of 19

Amrita Rao has only recently given birth to her firstborn son Veer with husband RJ Anmol. The two welcomed the little one into their family on November 1 and shared the happy news with fans via social media.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her all time hit movie Vivah, which has completed 14 years since release in 2006.

She posted a throwback picture from the sets, also featuring lead actor Shahid Kapoor, and wrote, "A Film that continues to become the Darling of the Nation. Thank you Sooraj ji. There are films and then there are Rajshri Films !! @rajshrifilms you continue to Celebrate Indian traditions and emotions like No one else. I Remember this day was the last day of shoot.. We shot at a waterfall in Lonavala. I was all of 19 and totally surrendered in good faith of my most wonderful director Sooraj Barjatya. No one like him. I knew this was a Big Film but that it would reach this far in the hearts 💞 of the audience comes as a wonderful blessing. On TV #Vivah has already broken the record of being the most played weekend movie. This Film recently released on Netfilx and trended in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan at No 1 (sic)."

On the movies front, Amrita was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray.