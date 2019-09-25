New Mom Amy Jackson to Marry Fiance George Panayiotou Next Year?

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed a baby boy on Monday and now it is reported that the two are planning to tie the knot next year. The couple who got engaged on New Year's eve and announced their engagement through social media. The two exchanged rings in Southern Province, Zambia.

However, the couple is reported to get married in Greece once their baby turns a few months old. The new parents have locked the location with a beachside venue for their 2020 wedding, reports Pinkvilla.

On Monday, she posted a picture of herself from the hospital with her newborn son and fiance, George Panayiotou. In the picture, Amy can be seen laying on the hospital bed, with her baby wrapped in her arms, standing beside him is George, who is seen planting a kiss on her forehead.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram with her fans, Amy wrote, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." Take a look at the picture:

For the unversed, although Amy is mostly known for her work in the acting industry, Jackson has a flourishing career as a model as well. Raised in Liverpool, she began modelling at 16 after winning Miss Teen World in 2009 and has starred in several films across languages such as Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Whereas, Panayiotou, the son of British property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, is the founder of The Ability Group and owns several luxury hotels, including Hilton, Park Plaza and Double Tree. Jackson and Panayiotou reportedly began dating sometime last year.

