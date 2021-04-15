New Mom Anita Hassanandani Celebrates 40th Birthday with Ekta Kapoor and 'Hottie at 40' Cake

Anita Hassanandani, one of TV’s most popular actresses, celebrated her 40th birthday on April 14. The actress is close friend of EKta Kapoor, who gathered with other actors like Krystle D’souza and Surbhi Jyoti to make Anita’s lockdown birthday special.

Celebrations were low-key due to the lockdown, but the new mother looked happy surrounded by balloons, her favourite people and a cake that said ‘supermom’ and ‘hottie at 40’. Anita shared a romantic video from the bringing in party with her husband Rohit Reddy, where she cut two cakes and was gifted a bunch of red roses.

Actress Mouni Roy commented, “Happy birthday beautiful.” Former actress and Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani also wished Anita in the comments as she wrote, “Happy birthday God bless.”

From the celebrations on her birthday, her close friends including Ekta Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Surbhi Jyoti, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava and Aditi Bhatia all were present to make it more special for their dear friend. Sharing selfies with them all, Anita wrote, “My happy place!”

Earlier this year, Anita and Rohit became parents. The couple welcomed their first child Aaravv and announced it on social media. On February 12, Anita shared a family picture on her Instagram handle to reveal the good news.

