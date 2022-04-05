New Mom Bharti Singh Gives a Glimpse of Journey Before Child Birth, Talks About Working Through Pain; Watch Video

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents of a baby boy on Sunday, April 3. The comedians, who are avid social media users and love to share their life updates with their fans, recorded the journey prior to the birth of their child and shared it on Youtube as a vlog. It started with Bharti saying that her pain began a couple of days ago but she did not inform anyone. She said that she has been working for a long time now and it will depress her to sit at home. The couple is currently hosting The Khatra Khatra Show.

She recorded a message from the vanity van and said that the pain is bearable. She then joked that the baby is taking too much time to be delivered and called it arrogant.

Watch the video here:

Next, she recorded a message from her bedroom and informed her fans that it is her time to go to the hospital. The couple also included their car journey to the hospital in the vlog, where they shared that they were nervous. The new-mom said, “Yeh hamari zindagi ka sabse bada shoot hai, we are clueless ki kya hoga, ladka ya ladki. I have kept two sets of clothes - blue and pink. Whatever it may be, it should be healthy and we are eager to return home with the child because our parents are also very excited."

Advertisement

They further shared that they have not informed anyone from their families as they panic very soon.

Bharti also revealed that she doesn’t get so scared to go on a stage. “Mai kabhi stage par jaane se nahin darri, jitna hospital jaane se darr rahi hun." To distract her, Harsh jokes about having more babies.

Next, we are taken to Bharti’s labour room. The comedian looks more nervous and has a chat with the nurse present in her room. She also recorded a video of her labour pain and revealed that she is missing her mother. The vlog ends with Harsh recording Bharti the next day when she is in extreme labour pain. In the end, they also announce the birth of their baby boy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.